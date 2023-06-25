A front-page piece in the UK Times on the weekend's failed coup attempt in Russia, saying it ain't over for Putin. Yet.

The Times is gated, but in brief:

Britain must prepare for the sudden collapse of the Russian government after the weekend's attempted coup. internal government assessments have warned.

The speed of the weekend's events has left British diplomats hastily preparing for different outcomes. "From the very beginning of the invasion. one of the most obvious scenarios was that the war could lead to political unrest back home in Russia; a senior government source said.

Asked if the coup attempt could trigger a regime change in Moscow, the source said Britain -must prepare for a whole range of different scenarios". adding: "We have to wait, watch and see what comes next. This could be Chapter One of something new."