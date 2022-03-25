CNN with the info, citing an unnamed "source with knowledge of both requests.":

Ukraine has updated its extensive wishlist of additional military assistance from the US government in the past several days to include hundreds more anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles than previously requested, according to a document provided to CNN that details the items needed.

The Ukrainians have submitted similar lists in recent weeks but a recent request provided to US lawmakers appears to reflect a growing need for American-made Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and Javelin anti-tank missiles -- with Ukraine saying it urgently needs 500 of each, daily.

In both cases, Ukraine is asking for hundreds more missiles than were included in a similar list recently provided to US lawmakers

