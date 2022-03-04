Ukrainian President Zelensky spoke in a video message after the Russian attack on the nuclear power plant:
- begged world leaders to wake up and prevent Europe from "dying from a nuclear disaster"
- "No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units,"
- "These are tanks equipped with thermal imagers, so they know where they are shooting,"
- "If there is an explosion, it is the end of everything. The end of Europe," Zelensky said. "Only immediate European action can stop Russian troops."
Stern stuff.