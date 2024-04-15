David Cameron

Cameron urged Israel to 'think with head as well as heart' and not retaliate to Iran in comments that align with the US and France.

The White House said it was looking for diplomatic ways to publish Iran along with allies and we're starting to see that come into view now.

The United States "will explore additional measures to hold Iran accountable" at the United Nations over the coming days, US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood earlier told the UN Security Council.

I wouldn't expect anything from the UN because of Russia's veto. The US already has broad sanctions in Iranian oil that it doesn't enforce. Crude is lower today in a sign that the market still doesn't think those sanctions will (or can?) be enforced.

The question now is whether Israel listens to the US, UK an France.