For what it's worth, UK PM Johnson is addressing parliament on the Covid rule breaking at No 10 Downing Street

Sorry for the way this matter has been handled

Sorry for the things we did get right

No use saying this or that was within the rules

I understand the anger people feel

It is enough to say sorry

Accept Sue Gray's general findings in full

We are making changes now to the way Downing Street is run

Changes will allow us to get on with job we elected to do

I will say more incoming days about steps we will take

The question to the public is whether we can be trusted to deliver. We can be trusted

The Sue Gray report said

The Metropolitan police is investigating 12 of the gatherings

Criticizes a drinking culture in Downing Street

Two little thought was given to porting during the pandemic

There were 16 gatherings in Downing's to

There were failings of leadership and judgment by No. 10

Meanwhile the British police commander investigating the Downing Street parties says:

We are looking at potential individual breaches of the Covid rules

We will contact those we want to speak to by email or post to ask questions about alleged events

We intend to contact people in a matter of weeks

Well over 500 pages and over 300 photographs from cabinet office

Meanwhile the GBPUSD is extending to a new session high at 1.3454. The price is also moving further away from its 100 hour moving average at 1.34388. Stay above that moving average now will keep the buyers satisfied. The 30.2% retracement of the move down from the January 20 high comes in at 1.34734. That is the next upside target followed by the falling 200 hour moving average which is approaching the 1.3500 level.

GBPUSD on the hourly chart