Prior was 62.0

Current conditions 68.6 vs 67.3 expected (prior 66.3)

Expectations 60.3 vs 60.0 expected (prior 59.2)

1-year inflation 4.6% vs 3.6% prior

5-10 year inflation 2.9% vs 2.9% prior

I don't think the headlines of this indicator have any predictive value at all but the Fed watches the inflation numbers and that jump in 1-yaer inflation is worrisome as it's the highest since December.