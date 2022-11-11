The preliminary University of Michigan Sentiment index will be released at 10 AM ET. The index is more of a timely view of the economy from the consumer side.

Sentiment expectations 59.5 vs 59.8 last month

Current conditions 64.0 vs 65.3 last month

Expectations 56.0 vs 56.2 last month

Included is inflation expectations 1 and 5 year hence

The 1 year expectations came in at 5.00% last month up from 4.60% the previous month.

1 year inflation expectations from Univ. of Michigan

The 5 year inflation expectations came in at 2.9% which was up from 2.7% the month prior.

With the US CPI in the rear view mirror, the focus on improvement in inflation is important for further momentum in the "inflation is almost dead" argument.

5 year inflation expectation from Univ of Michigan