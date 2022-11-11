The preliminary University of Michigan Sentiment index will be released at 10 AM ET. The index is more of a timely view of the economy from the consumer side.

  • Sentiment expectations 59.5 vs 59.8 last month
  • Current conditions 64.0 vs 65.3 last month
  • Expectations 56.0 vs 56.2 last month

Included is inflation expectations 1 and 5 year hence

The 1 year expectations came in at 5.00% last month up from 4.60% the previous month.

1 year
1 year inflation expectations from Univ. of Michigan

The 5 year inflation expectations came in at 2.9% which was up from 2.7% the month prior.

With the US CPI in the rear view mirror, the focus on improvement in inflation is important for further momentum in the "inflation is almost dead" argument.

5 year inflation
5 year inflation expectation from Univ of Michigan