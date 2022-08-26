- University of Michigan sentiment index 58.2 versus 55.1 preliminary
- The final report from July was 51.5
- Current conditions 58.6 versus 55.5 preliminary and 58.1 last month
- expectations 58.0 versus 54.9 preliminaary and 47.3 last month
- inflation one year 4.8% versus 5.0% preliminary and 5.2% last month
- inflation five year 2.9% versus 3.0% preliminary and 2.9% last month
The final data was more upbeat vs the preliminary data across the board and inflation was lower. Good news.
The preliminary data takes the respondents at the time, The final is the rest. It seems that the market fears were calmed over the week to two of time indicative of the impact of current feelings. That feeling may change next week, but overall, the report is in a more positive direction once again.