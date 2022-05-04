USD/JPY and the front end of the bond market are moving in tandem at the moment.

The thinking is that we might get a top here in the front end as we've priced in maximum hiking for now.

Powell did two things:

He took 75 bps off the table for the next meeting

He only put 50 bps on the table for the next two meetings (market was pricing in at least 3)

The market was looking for a signal that we've hit a crest in rate hikes and Powell offered that in the clearest terms. There's a clear plan to get to around 2% or 2.50% then re-evaluate. Powell certainly indicated there could be more but markets love certainty and two 50 bps hikes offers certainty through the summer.