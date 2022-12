After rising well-above 7%, US mortgage rates are trending lower along with bond yields. Freddie Mac's latest data puts rates at 6.33% from 6.49% and that's likely continued to fall alongside yields this week.

The public is exceedingly bearish on US housing but the chart of the homebuilders XHB ETF shows signs of a bottom.

If rates can fall below 6% (there's some spread compression likely coming) then housing activity could be an upside risk to US GDP in 2023.