US-Iran nuclear talks have been going nowhere for awhile but there was one final push this week and it ended yesterday.

So it's not likely a coincidence that the US added around a dozen entities related to Iranian petrochemicals and shipping to its sanctions list today. Here's the notice from the Treasury.

I suspect the little pop in crude back to $98 in the past few minutes is related to this.

I don't know anything about the companies but this might be a sign the US is using the stick instead of the carrot.

At the same time, it's tough to see the Biden administration working too hard to keep illegal Iranian oil off the world market.