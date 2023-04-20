Prior was -23.2

New orders -22.7 vs - 28.2 prior

Employment -0.2 vs -10.3 prior

Avg workweek -8.4 vs -3.2 prior

Capex -5.4 vs -3.8 prior -- lowest since March 2009

Prices paid +8.2 vs +23.5 prior

Future activity -1.5 vs -8.0 prior

Delivery times -25.0 vs -24.3 prior

Unfilled orders -11.1 vs -21.3 prior

The pricing numbers continue to plunge. Almost 19 percent of the firms reported increases in input prices, while 10 percent reported decreases; 70 percent of the firms reported no change.The prices received index also fell 11 points to -3.3, which is the first negative reading since May 2020.

It's increasingly clear that inflation is on a downward path while Fed hikes are biting into demand, yet the Fed is still hiking rates. Given that, the market's attention is increasingly on growth, rather than inflation. The fear is that the Fed won't be responsive enough and that will lead to an unduly-harsh recession.

In special questions about wages and compensation, more than 55% of firms reported increases in the past three months, while 45% reported no change. Most firms (58%) have not adjusted their 2023 budgets for wages and compensation, but almost 33% plan to increase wages and compensation more than originally planned.