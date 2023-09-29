Core PCE y/y

Prior was +4.2% (revised to +4.3%)

Core PCE +0.1% m/m vs +0.2% expected

Prior m/m +0.2%

Headline inflation PCE +3.5% y/y vs +3.5% expected (Prior +3.4%)

Deflator +0.4% m/m vs +0.5% expected (prior was +0.2%)

The inflation numbers are on the low side of expectations and that should take the pressure of bonds, while weighing on the US dollar. Moreover, it's the first reading below 4% on PCE inflation in two years.

Consumer spending and income for August:

Personal income +0.4% vs +0.4% expected. Prior month +0.2%

Personal spending +0.4% vs +0.4% expected. Prior month +0.8% (revised to +0.9%)

Real personal spending +0.1% vs 0.2% prior

The spending numbers are in line with estimates.

Overall, there is some modest USD selling.