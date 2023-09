Prior was +0.4% (revised to +0.1%)

Export prices +1.3% vs +0.4% expected

Prior was +0.7% (revised to +0.5%)

Year over year:

Import prices -3.0% vs -8.8% prior

Export prices -5.5% vs -13.1% prior

These are inflationary numbers but the passthrough to CPI isn't always straightforward. The deflationary comps are also running off in the y/y data.