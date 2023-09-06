US ISM Services PMI

Prior was 52.7

Details:

employment index 54.7 versus 50.7 prior

new orders index 57.5 versus 55.0 prior

prices paid index 58.9 versus 56.8 prior

new export orders 62.1 versus 61.1 prior

imports 52.3 versus 52.3 prior

backlog of orders 41.8 versus 52.1 prior

inventories 57.7 versus 50.4 prior

supplier deliveries 48.5 versus 48.1 prior

inventory sentiment 61.5 versus 56.6 prior.

This is a surprise, especially with the S&P Global PMI weakening off just before this. The takeaway here may be that while the retail segment is sliding, the broader services sector is still strong.

Comments in the report: