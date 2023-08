Prior month -9

Shipments index -5 versus -6 in July

Services index +4 versus -2 in July

employment -3 versus +5 in July

wages +22 versus +19 in July

prices paid 3.17 versus 4.07 in July

prices received 3.11 versus 4.01 in July

New orders -11 vs -20 prior

Expectations of new orders +22 vs +9 prior

Manufacturing in the US continues to struggle but there is some improvement in new orders so 2024 may look better.