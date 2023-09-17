The strike by the US United Auto Workers is ongoing.

The latest is that the union is rejecting an offer from one of the Big Three automakers, Chrysler parent Stellantis, for a 21% wage increase:

a cumulative 21% wage increase

with an immediate 10% increase upon a formal agreement.

The union is seeking a four-day work week, substantial pay raises, more paid time off and pension benefits, among other demands. It wants a 40% pay increase to match the average pay increases of the CEOs at the three companies in recent years.