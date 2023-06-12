Morgan Stanley says that with the signing of the debt deal the US Treasury will issue a huge rollout of T-bills, which could see bank deposits come under pressure all over again:

MS sees circa US$1.36 trillion of net T-bill issuance over the rest of 2023

$1 trillion of that is to be issued in the coming 4 month

suggesting circa $450b of gross outflows over the next four months

Morgan Stanley's fixed income team says it anticipates that money market funds are unlikely to be major buyers of T-bills, and a slowing of deposits: