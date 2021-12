Prior was +0.7% (revised to +0.8%)

Retail inventories ex autos +0.5% vs +0.4% prior

Sales +2.1% vs +1.2% prior

Inventory to sales ratio 1.24 months vs 1.26 prior

I expect a large build in US inventories once supply chain issues are sorted out and that will be an unceasing tailwind through 2022 and perhaps 2023.