US construction spending for February

Prior month -0.2%

Construction spending for February -0.3% versus 0.7% expected. Biggest drop since October 2022

total construction spending came in at $2091.5 billion versus $2096.9 billion in January

YoY construction spending 10.7%

For the first two months of the year, +11.9% versus the same 2-month period in 2023

Looking at private and public construction