US construction spending for February 2022 shows:
- construction spending 0.5% versus 1.0% estimate.
- Seasonally adjusted annual rate of construction comes in at $1704.4 billion versus $1695.5 billion last month
- prior month 1.3% revised to 1.6%
- YoY gain 11.2%
- For the first two months of this year construction spending amounted to $237.8 billion, +10.4% above $215.4 billion for the same period in 2021
- Private construction 0.8%
- Residential construction +1.1% versus January
- Nonresidential construction +0.2% versus January
- Public construction -0.4%