US construction spending for February 2022 shows:

  • construction spending 0.5% versus 1.0% estimate.
  • Seasonally adjusted annual rate of construction comes in at $1704.4 billion versus $1695.5 billion last month
  • prior month 1.3% revised to 1.6%
  • YoY gain 11.2%
  • For the first two months of this year construction spending amounted to $237.8 billion, +10.4% above $215.4 billion for the same period in 2021
  • Private construction 0.8%
  • Residential construction +1.1% versus January
  • Nonresidential construction +0.2% versus January
  • Public construction -0.4%