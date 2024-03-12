Later today, Tuesday 12 March 2024, we get the US consumer inflation data.

Due at 1230 GMT, which is 0830 US Eastern time

(and, don't forget, the US switched to daylight saving over the weekend so if you are trading the data be aware times may, likely have, changed in your local timezone:

***

OK, what to expect. This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

Taking a look at the range of expectations compared to the median consensus (the 'expected' in the screenshot above) for the key data points:

February CPI Headline y/y, expected 3.1% with the range showing:

3.1% - 3.2%

February CPI Headline m/m expected 0.4% with the range showing:

0.3 to 0.4%

February CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) y/y expected 3.7% with the range showing:

3.7 - 3.8%

February CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) m/m expected 0.3% with the range showing:

0.3 to 0.4%

***

Why is knowledge of such ranges important?

Data results that fall outside of market low and high expectations tend to move markets more significantly for several reasons: