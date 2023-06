The price of WTI crude oil settles the day at $72.53. That is up $1.34 or 1.88%. The high price reaches $72.72. The low price reached $70.80. Looking at the daily chart, the 100-day moving averages about $74.62. The price is not closed above its 100 day moving average since April 24.

The weaker dollar helped to support the price of oil today.