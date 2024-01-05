ISM services Dec

Prior was 52.6

Details:

Employment index 43.3 versus 50.7 prior

New orders 52.8 versus 55.5 prior

Prices paid index 57.4 versus 58.3 prior

New export orders 50.4 versus 53.6 prior

Imports 49.3 versus 53.7 prior

Backlog of orders 49.4 versus 49.1 prior

Inventories 49.6 versus 55.4 prior

Supplier deliveries 49.5 versus 49.6 prior

Inventory sentiment 49.6 versus 62.2 prior

This is some dovish stuff. Remember, the ISM services report is a great forward-looking data point while non-farm payrolls is a laggard.

The prices paid and employment numbers are particularly dovish.

Comments in the report