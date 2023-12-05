Prior was 51.8

Details:

Employment index 50.7 versus 50.2 prior

New orders index 55.5 versus 55.5 prior

Prices paid index 58.3 versus 58.6 prior

New export orders 53.6 versus 48.8 prior

Imports 53.7 versus 60.0 prior

Backlog of orders 49.1 versus 50.9 prior

Inventories 55.4 versus 49.5 prior

Supplier deliveries 49.6 versus 47.5 prior

Inventory sentiment 62.2 versus 54.4 prior

These are steady numbers that point to a decent economy. There's no recession in the data but there isn't much growth either and I think the market is fine with that.

Comments in the report from respondents: