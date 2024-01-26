PCE core y/y

Prior was +3.2%

PCE core m/m +0.2% vs +0.2% expected

Prior m/m core +0.1%

Headline PCE +2.6% vs +2.6% expected (prior +2.6%)

Deflator m/m +0.2% vs +0.2% expected (prior -0.1%)

Full report

Consumer spending and income for December:

Personal income +0.3% vs +0.3% expected. Prior month +0.4%

Personal spending +0.7% vs +0.4% expected. Prior month +0.2% (revised to +0.4%)

Real personal spending +0.5% vs +0.3% prior (revised to +0.5%)

The soft headline inflation number in yesterday's GDP data led to broad speculation about a downside miss on December headline PCE. However it was the core where there was a slight miss.

One spot the Fed watches closely is PCE services ex-energy and housing. It rose 0.3% m/m compared to 0.1% prior and that could help to lift the dollar. Treasury yields have ticked up to session highs in the aftermath but only up 1-2 bps since the release.

Three-month and six-month annualized core and headline PCE are now both below the Fed target.