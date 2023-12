US Consumer Confidence

Prior was 61.3

Prior was 74.0 vs 68.5 expected

Current conditions 74.0 vs 68.5 expected

Expectations 66.4 vs 57.0 expected

One -year inflation 3.1% vs 4.5% prior

Five-year inflation 2.8% vs 3.2% prior

This is a dream report. It's like a magic landing where the economy stays hot and inflation falls below 2% anyway. It would leave the Fed with 500 bps of ammunition despite inflation being on target. They'd have to re-write economic textbooks.