The US dollar found a broad bid in the past 30 minutes.

The trigger has been a fresh, ugly breakdown in UK bonds. That's spilled over into long-dated bonds in the US and elsewhere.

I wonder how much of this is related to quarter end, or if that's exaggerating the move or keeping buyers out until the turn of the calendar.

In any case, UK 30s are up 23 basis points today to 4.74% and 3.63% a week ago. At the start of August, they traded at 2.13%.

Cable is down to 1.0773 from a high of 1.0838 but I'm watching USD/JPY more closely, which has so far held the earlier highs and 145.00.