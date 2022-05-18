Prior was +8487K

Gasoline -4779K vs -1333K expected

Distillates +1235K vs 0K expected

Refinery utilization +1.8% vs +0.6% expected

API data released late yesterday:

Crude -2445K

Gasoline -5102K

Cushing -3071K

Distillates +1075K

WTI crude oil was trading at $109.89 just ahead of the report, which was fractionally higher on the day. Crude climbed in the aftermath of the report, which suggests that refineries are boosting output but still failing to build gasoline stocks, which are extremely tight for this time of year.

Note that the June WTI contract rolls off this week and the volume is now in July futures.