Prior was -6307K

Gasoline +5560K vs +237K expected

Distillates +3931K vs +1303K expected

Refinery utilization +0.6% vs -0.4% expected

Production estimate 12.9 mbpd vs 12.8 mbpd prior

Impld mogas demand: 8.31 mbpd vs 9.32 mbpd prior

That's a big drop in the weekly gasoline demand number but it's not a huge surprise given the usual post-Labor Day decline and the volatility in the numbers.

API data released earlier showed:

Crude +1174K

Gasoline +4210K

Distillates +2592K

WTI crude oil was down 16-cents before the data.