- Prior was -6307K
- Gasoline +5560K vs +237K expected
- Distillates +3931K vs +1303K expected
- Refinery utilization +0.6% vs -0.4% expected
- Production estimate 12.9 mbpd vs 12.8 mbpd prior
- Impld mogas demand: 8.31 mbpd vs 9.32 mbpd prior
That's a big drop in the weekly gasoline demand number but it's not a huge surprise given the usual post-Labor Day decline and the volatility in the numbers.
API data released earlier showed:
- Crude +1174K
- Gasoline +4210K
- Distillates +2592K
WTI crude oil was down 16-cents before the data.