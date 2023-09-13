  • Prior was -6307K
  • Gasoline +5560K vs +237K expected
  • Distillates +3931K vs +1303K expected
  • Refinery utilization +0.6% vs -0.4% expected
  • Production estimate 12.9 mbpd vs 12.8 mbpd prior
  • Impld mogas demand: 8.31 mbpd vs 9.32 mbpd prior

That's a big drop in the weekly gasoline demand number but it's not a huge surprise given the usual post-Labor Day decline and the volatility in the numbers.

API data released earlier showed:

  • Crude +1174K
  • Gasoline +4210K
  • Distillates +2592K

WTI crude oil was down 16-cents before the data.