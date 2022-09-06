California's electric grid operator is warning consumers "to be prepared for possible outages" on the evening of Tuesday September 6.

Electric City demand is set to hit an all-time high.

The operator expects to declare a Stage 3 emergency at 5:30pm local time.

This is one level below rotating power outages.

Governor Newsom has extended provisions of his earlier emergency proclamation & executive order through until Friday

this is intended to promote an increase in energy production, reduce strain on the grid and provide additional flexibility to state agencies, energy users & utility operators

---