Empire fed manufacturing index rises to 10.8

Prior was -24.60

Empire manufacturing index 10.8 versus -18.0 expected

New orders 25.1 versus -21.7 last month

Shipments xx versus +13.4 last month

Prices paid 33.0 versus 41.9 last month

Employment -8.0 versus -10.1 last month

prices received xx versus +22.9 last month

Inventories xx versus -1.9 last month

Delivery times xx versus -7.6 last month

Unfilled orders xx versus -6.7 last month

6 month business conditions 6.6 versus 2.9 last

The data for the Empire manufacturing can swing around. Last month the number came in at -24.6 will versus expectations of -8.0.

* Apart from the headline numbers, the NY Fed is being a little tardy with the remainder of the data

Looking at Fed policy expectations:

US yields are moving higher with the two year now up 6.8 basis points of 4.171%. The 10 year yield Yield A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as Read this Term is trading at 4.2 basis points at 3.564%.

S&P index is trading near unchanged on the day. The Dow industrial average is trading up 19.53 points. And the NASDAQ index is trading down -10 points