Empire fed
Empire fed manufacturing index rises to 10.8
  • Prior was -24.60
  • Empire manufacturing index 10.8 versus -18.0 expected
  • New orders 25.1 versus -21.7 last month
  • Shipments xx versus +13.4 last month
  • Prices paid 33.0 versus 41.9 last month
  • Employment -8.0 versus -10.1 last month
  • prices received xx versus +22.9 last month
  • Inventories xx versus -1.9 last month
  • Delivery times xx versus -7.6 last month
  • Unfilled orders xx versus -6.7 last month
  • 6 month business conditions 6.6 versus 2.9 last

The data for the Empire manufacturing can swing around. Last month the number came in at -24.6 will versus expectations of -8.0.

* Apart from the headline numbers, the NY Fed is being a little tardy with the remainder of the data

Looking at Fed policy expectations:

US yields are moving higher with the two year now up 6.8 basis points of 4.171%. The 10 year yield is trading at 4.2 basis points at 3.564%.

S&P index is trading near unchanged on the day. The Dow industrial average is trading up 19.53 points. And the NASDAQ index is trading down -10 points