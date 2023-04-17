- Prior was -24.60
- Empire manufacturing index 10.8 versus -18.0 expected
- New orders 25.1 versus -21.7 last month
- Shipments xx versus +13.4 last month
- Prices paid 33.0 versus 41.9 last month
- Employment -8.0 versus -10.1 last month
- prices received xx versus +22.9 last month
- Inventories xx versus -1.9 last month
- Delivery times xx versus -7.6 last month
- Unfilled orders xx versus -6.7 last month
- 6 month business conditions 6.6 versus 2.9 last
The data for the Empire manufacturing can swing around. Last month the number came in at -24.6 will versus expectations of -8.0.
* Apart from the headline numbers, the NY Fed is being a little tardy with the remainder of the data
Looking at Fed policy expectations:
- 86% probability of a 25 basis point hike in May
- Around 28 basis points of cuts through the end of this year
US yields are moving higher with the two year now up 6.8 basis points of 4.171%. The 10 year yield is trading at 4.2 basis points at 3.564%.
S&P index is trading near unchanged on the day. The Dow industrial average is trading up 19.53 points. And the NASDAQ index is trading down -10 points