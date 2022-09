The S&P 500 briefly broke Friday's low but managed to close just above it. There was some heavy selling into the close. The bigger question is whether the nearby June lows will hold?

On the day:

S&P 500 -37 points, or 1.0%, to 3655

Nasdaq -0.5%

Russell 2000 -1.0%

DJIA -1.1%

Toronto TSX Comp -0.8%

This is a good spot for a bounce but it's also a good spot for a crippling breakdown. With a gun to my head, I'd bet on the bounce but it's no time to be a hero.