Closing changes for the main US markets:

S&P 500 -0.6%

Nasdaq composite -0.8%

Russell 2000 -1.7%

DJIA -0.4%

On the week:

S&P 500 -4.8% -- worst since week ending June 17

Nasdaq composite -5.5%

Russell 2000 -4.9%

DJIA -4.1%

Now for more bad news: There's an outside bearish reversal on the weekly chart of the S&P 500 (and the Nasdaq as well).

If that's not bad enough, next week is the worst week on the calendar seasonally for equities, over the past 50 years.