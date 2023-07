July was a strong month for US equities that closed out with some modest gains:

S&P 500 +0.2%

Nasdaq Comp +0.2%

DJIA +0.3%

Russell 2000 +1.0%

On the month:

S&P 500 +3.1

Nasdaq Comp +4.0%

DJIA +3.35%

Russell 2000 +6.0%

Value is playing some catch-up and the Russell 2000 climbed over 2000 and is threatening to break the highs from early 2023 and mid-2022.