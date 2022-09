Closing changes:

S&P 500 +72 points, or 2.0%, to 3719

Nasdaq Comp +2.1%

Russell 2000 +3.3%

DJIA +1.9%

Toronto TSX Comp +2.1%

The S&P 500 got into Friday's gap but couldn't close there. Despite the huge gains, we're going to need a few more days like this to get some breathing room above the June lows. All eyes will remain on the bond market.