It was an ugly finish for US stocks as heavy selling hit in the final half hour of trade to extend the decline in the S&P 500 to 1%.

S&P 500 -45 points to 4532

Nasdaq Comp -1.1% (now down 10.7% from the Nov 19 high)

Russell 2000 -1.2%

DJIA -1.0%

The S&P 500 closed right at the December 20 low:

SPX 30 minute chart