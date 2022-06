US stocks started higher but were sold aggressively at the open and then once again at the close. That suggests there's some heavy volume out there looking to get out of stocks -- which is the opposite of the rebalancing flows that are modeled into quarter end.

S&P 500 -0.3%

Nasdaq -0.9%

Russell 2000 +0.5%

S&P/TSX 1.1%.

SPX intraday

Energy led the way.