Monthly options expiration was likely a factor in trading today but, in any case, the dip buyers returned and stocks mounted a solid comeback, led by value.

S&P 500 flat

Nasdaq Comp -0.2%

Russell 2000 +0.8%

DJIA +0.1%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.1%

On the week:

S&P 500 -2.1%

Nasdaq -2.6%

DJIA -2.2%

This was the third week in a row of declines for the Nasdaq: