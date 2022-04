S&P 500 futures are now down 51 points, halving yesterday's gain.

Shares of Amazon are down 10.6% in the premarket while Apple is down 1.7% on inflationary warnings despite a strong beat. Nasdaq futures are down 1.3%.

Tesla shares are up slightly after filing revealed Elon Musk sold around $4 TSLA shares at $838 yesterday. He tweeted that he has no more plans to sell.