spoos

US equities are still set to open lower but the selling pressure has eased in the past hour. S&P 500 futures are now down just 8 points at 5058 after falling as low as 5037.

Shares of Amazon are up almost 4% while AI stock SMCI is down 8.6% premarket. Starbucks is a big loser, falling 13% along with pharmacy CVS, which is also down 13%.

Pfizer shares are also up 3% after raising its profit outlook.

Ultimately though, the broader market will be guided by the Fed.