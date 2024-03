Prior was -6.2% (revised to -6.9%)

Non-defense capital goods orders ex-air +0.7% vs +0.1% expected

Prior non-defense capital goods orders ex-air+0.0% (revised to -0.4%)

Ex transport +0.5% vs +0.4% expected

Ex defense +2.2% vs -7.9% prior

Shipments +1.2% vs -0.8% prior

This is a solid reading, though the revisions take a bit of a shine off the report.