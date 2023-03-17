Industrial production
Industrial production unchanged on the month
  • Prior month 0.0% (they expected 0.5%)
  • industrial production for February 0.0% versus 0.0% revised higher to 0.3%)
  • capacity utilization 78.0% vs 78.4% estimate. Last month 78.3% revised lower to 78.0%
  • manufacturing output MoM 0.1% versus -0.2% estimate. Last month 1.0% was revised higher to 1.3%
  • industrial production year on year -0.25% vs 0.49% last month. Last month was revised lower from 0.79%

Capacity utilization is at its lowest level since September 2021.

Industrial production year on year is at its lowest level since February 2021.

