Nonfarm payroll

Overall, the job gains continue to show strong growth with the unemployment rate falling as well toward full employment. However, the wage data was contained with earnings on the month virtually flat and the YoY declining to 5.1% from 5.5%.

  • EURUSD is continuing to trade near session lows
  • GBPUSD is also trading lower (higher USD).
  • Dow -234 point.
  • S&P -28 points
  • NASDAQ -80 points

Other details from the BLS

  • In February, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.8 percent, and the number of
unemployed persons edged down to 6.3 million. In February 2020, prior to the coronavirus
(COVID-19) pandemic, the unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, and the number of unemployed
persons was 5.7 million.
  • Among the unemployed, the number of persons on temporary layoff, at 888,000 in February,
was little changed over the month. The number of permanent job losers, at 1.6 million in
February, also changed little. Both measures are higher than their February 2020 levels
of 780,000 and 1.3 million, respectively.
  • The number of persons employed part time for economic reasons increased by 418,000 to
4.1 million in February but remains below its February 2020 level of 4.4 million. These
individuals, who would have preferred full-time employment, were working part time
because their hours had been reduced or they were unable to find full-time jobs.
  • In February, 13.0 percent of employed persons teleworked because of the coronavirus
pandemic, down from 15.4 percent in the prior month.
  • In February, 4.2 million persons reported that they had been unable to work because
their employer closed or lost business due to the pandemic--that is, they did not work
at all or worked fewer hours at some point in the 4 weeks preceding the survey due to
the pandemic. This measure is down from 6.0 million in the previous month.

Looking at the different sectors:

  • leisure and hospitality, +179K with foodservice and drinking places plus 124K and accommodations +28K
  • professional business services +95K
  • healthcare rose 64K
  • construction +60K
  • transportation and warehousing +48K
  • retail trade +37K
  • manufacturing +36K
  • financial activities +35K
  • other industries +25K
  • mining employment +9K