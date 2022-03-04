- Prior was 467K revised to 481K. December was revised to 588K from 510K
- Non-farm payroll 678 vs 400K estimate
- Two month net revision +92K
- Unemployment rate 3.8% v 3.9% estimate.
- Participation rate 62.3% vs 62.2% prior
- U6 underemployment rate 7.2% vs 7.1% prior
- average hourly earnings MoM 0.0% vs 0.5% estimate and 0.7% prior
- Average hourly earnings YoY 5.1% vs 5.8% estimate 5.7% revised to 5.5%
- average weekly hours 34.7 vs 34.6 estimate and 34.5 prior
- Change in private payrolls 654K vs 378K estimate. Prior revised to 448K vs 444K
- Manufacturing payrolls 36K vs. 23K estimate. Prior revised to 16 K from 13 K
Overall, the job gains continue to show strong growth with the unemployment rate falling as well toward full employment. However, the wage data was contained with earnings on the month virtually flat and the YoY declining to 5.1% from 5.5%.
- EURUSD is continuing to trade near session lows
- GBPUSD is also trading lower (higher USD).
- Dow -234 point.
- S&P -28 points
- NASDAQ -80 points
Other details from the BLS
In February, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.8 percent, and the number of unemployed persons edged down to 6.3 million. In February 2020, prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, and the number of unemployed persons was 5.7 million.
Among the unemployed, the number of persons on temporary layoff, at 888,000 in February, was little changed over the month. The number of permanent job losers, at 1.6 million in February, also changed little. Both measures are higher than their February 2020 levels of 780,000 and 1.3 million, respectively.
The number of persons employed part time for economic reasons increased by 418,000 to 4.1 million in February but remains below its February 2020 level of 4.4 million. These individuals, who would have preferred full-time employment, were working part time because their hours had been reduced or they were unable to find full-time jobs.
In February, 13.0 percent of employed persons teleworked because of the coronavirus pandemic, down from 15.4 percent in the prior month.
In February, 4.2 million persons reported that they had been unable to work because their employer closed or lost business due to the pandemic--that is, they did not work at all or worked fewer hours at some point in the 4 weeks preceding the survey due to the pandemic. This measure is down from 6.0 million in the previous month.
Looking at the different sectors:
- leisure and hospitality, +179K with foodservice and drinking places plus 124K and accommodations +28K
- professional business services +95K
- healthcare rose 64K
- construction +60K
- transportation and warehousing +48K
- retail trade +37K
- manufacturing +36K
- financial activities +35K
- other industries +25K
- mining employment +9K