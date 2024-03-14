US retail sales control group

Prior was -0.8% (revised to -1.1%)

Details:

Ex-autos +0.3% versus +0.5% expected.

Prior ex-autos -0.6% (revised to -0.8%)

Control group 0.0% versus +0.4% expected

Prior control group -0.4% (revised to -0.3%)

Retail sales ex gas and autos +0.3 % -0.5% prior

The market is largely ignoring this and focused on stronger PPI and a better initial jobless claims report. I think that's a mistake. Retail sales is the most-forward looking of the releases and this is the second weak number in a row.