University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Prior was 79.0

Current conditions 81.5 vs 81.9 prior

Expectations 78.4 vs 77.1 prior

One -year inflation 3.0% vs 2.9% prior

Five-year inflation 2.8% vs 2.8% prior

These numbers are close to estimates but slightly soft in terms of activity and hot in terms of inflation. There were big improvemnts last months so this is a small give-back. The dollar is unmoved but keep an eye on stocks as heavier selling begins to hit.