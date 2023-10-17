The quorum is a way to gauge how many votes are "likely" needed. If there are some who are absent, the required 217 votes could be assumed less.

After the quorum, there will be speeches and the expectations are for the vote to take place at 1 PM.

If Jordan is elected, he would be likely the most conservative of speakers ever elected as speaker. If he does not get near 217 (like over 200), he might be in trouble and withdraw. McCarthy was voted on 15 rounds before reaching the majority.

