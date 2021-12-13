The major US indices are all closing lower on the day. The declines are being led by the Nasdaq (and Russell 2000). Nervousness about the Fed on Wednesday and omicron concerns, are the leading cause of concern for the markets. Of interest is rates moved lower today which did not help the likes of the Nasdaq or Russell 2000 as focus turns to slower growth.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average felt -320.06 points or -0.89% at 35650.96

S&P index -43.03 points -0.91% 4668.98

NASDAQ index -217.31 points or -1.39% at 15413.29.

Russell 2000-31.31 points or -1.42% at 2180.49

Recall on Friday the S&P index closed at a record level. The decline today pushes the price away from that level.

The Nasdaq index moved back down toward the 50 day MA at 15379.75 (and moving higher). The close price of 15413.29 is just some 34 points from that level.

Nasdaq moves toward the 50 day MA