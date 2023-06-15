Industrial production for May 2023

Prior month industrial production and 0.5%. Prior month capacity utilization at 79.7% revised to 79.8%

Industrial production -0.2% versus 0.1%. This was the largest decline on the year (lowest since December)

Capacity utilization 79.6% versus 79.7% expected. Prior month revised to 79.8%. January was the low at 79.57.

Manufacturing output MoM 0.1% versus 0.1% expected. Prior month revised to 0.9% from 1.0%

Mining output -0.4% versus 0.3% last month. Utilities output -1.8% versus -1.8% last month

Motor vehicle assembly rate rose to 11.43 million units per year versus 11.37 million units per year last month

Industrial production ex cars/parts -0.2% versus unchanged in April

Weaker data in the manufacturing sector.

Earlier today the Empire manufacturing index came in better than expected at 6.6 versus -15.0 expected and -31.8 last month. The Philly Fed manufacturing index came in New York expectations at -13.7 versus -13.9. Prior month was -10.4.

/Inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term