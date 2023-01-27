Its another busy data agenda in the US today, Friday, 27 January 2023.
Adam previewed the inflation indicator earlier:
- PCE report highlights Friday's US economic calendar
- due at 8.30am US Eastern Time
Other data listed below is due at 10am US ET (1500 GMT) and 1pm US ET (1800 GMT):
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.